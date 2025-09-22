Listen Live
Yesterday Marked International Day of Peace

Published on September 22, 2025

21 september international world peace day concept design vector illustration
ocalangu

People around the globe observed the International Day of Peace on Sunday, promoting calls for global ceasefires and nonviolence.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981, the annual day—celebrated each Sept. 21—aims to strengthen ideals of peace through education and public awareness. The days theme, “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals,” focused on the role individuals and communities play in building a more peaceful and sustainable world.

Events ranging from school activities to peace marches were held in countries worldwide.

