SC Teacher Fired Over Alleged Assault on Student

Deagreez

A teacher at Shoally Creek Elementary School in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, was fired after being accused of spitting on and kicking a student on Friday, Sept. 19.

According to WBTV, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident. It remains unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.

In a statement, Spartanburg County School District 2 clarified that the teacher was not directly employed by the district but was contracted through a third-party agency. The school’s principal confirmed the teacher “will not be returning” to the campus.

