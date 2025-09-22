Listen Live
Local

SC Teacher Fired Over Alleged Assault on Student

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Stressed female student at desk with academic supplies in a retro-inspired style on a blue background
Deagreez

A teacher at Shoally Creek Elementary School in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, was fired after being accused of spitting on and kicking a student on Friday, Sept. 19.

According to WBTV, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident. It remains unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed.

In a statement, Spartanburg County School District 2 clarified that the teacher was not directly employed by the district but was contracted through a third-party agency. The school’s principal confirmed the teacher “will not be returning” to the campus.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Celebrity

K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon’s ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options Comments, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close