McCaffrey to Join Brady in International Tournament

Brooke Sutton

Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey will team up with Tom Brady and a lineup of current and former NFL players in an international flag football tournament set for early 2026.

The event, called the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, will take place in Saudi Arabia on March 21 and feature three teams coached by NFL veterans Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan. The tournament will air on Fox Sports and be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

Brady described the tournament as part of a “multi-year commitment,” according to WBTV.

Joining Brady and McCaffrey on the field will be several high-profile players, including Saquon Barkley, Rob Gronkowski, CeeDee Lamb, and Maxx Crosby, with more names expected to be announced.

