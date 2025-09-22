Listen Live
Rock Hill Native and Former Panther Arrested

Published on September 22, 2025

NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was arrested last week, just two days before signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to police records, the 32-year-old was charged with trespassing and failure to identify following an incident on the evening of Friday, Sept. 12, at the Dunbar Place Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Officers had been assigned to the complex to prevent nonresidents from parking there during a high school football game taking place across the street.

Clowney reportedly attempted to park in the lot around 8:30 p.m., telling officers he was “probably going to the football game.” When informed that only residents were allowed to park there, Clowney allegedly said it didn’t matter because his aunt lived in the complex. Officers advised him that unless he lived there, he could not park on the property and that his vehicle would be towed if he did not move it.

Police say Clowney refused to leave, questioned their authority to tow his car, and declined to provide identification despite repeated requests. He was eventually taken into custody for noncompliance.

Clowney signed with the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Click here for the full story

