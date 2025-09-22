Listen Live
Massive fire destroys former textile plant in South Carolina

Published on September 22, 2025

A massive fire destroyed the DeRoyal Textile Building, formerly the Hermitage Mill Plant, on Saturday. The building was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

According to WBTV, Fire officials said the structure had no active utilities and posed no immediate threat to the surrounding community. Crews remained on site Sunday to fully contain the fire and ensure the area is safe.

Camden Fire Chief Eddie Gardner urged residents to stay clear of the scene to allow emergency personnel to work safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here for the full story

