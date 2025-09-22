Massive fire destroys former textile plant in South Carolina

nadia_bormotova

A massive fire destroyed the DeRoyal Textile Building, formerly the Hermitage Mill Plant, on Saturday. The building was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

According to WBTV, Fire officials said the structure had no active utilities and posed no immediate threat to the surrounding community. Crews remained on site Sunday to fully contain the fire and ensure the area is safe.

Camden Fire Chief Eddie Gardner urged residents to stay clear of the scene to allow emergency personnel to work safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

