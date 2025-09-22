Listen Live
Local

River District officially opens in Charlotte

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Residential area of Lake Norman from sky over Davidson, North Carolina
Mark Castiglia

The River District, a large master-planned community in west Charlotte, held its grand opening Saturday, marking a major milestone in the long-anticipated development. Homes are already under construction, and the first residents have begun moving in.

According to WCNC, the neighborhood is designed as a walkable, sustainable community that blends residential, commercial, and natural spaces, the River District will eventually include over 4,600 townhomes, retail and office space, a hotel, assisted living facility, grocery store, and a school.

Developers aim to welcome 50 residents by the end of 2025, with full build-out expected in the next eight to 10 years.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Celebrity

K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon’s ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options Comments, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Entertainment

Derek Dixon Explains $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close