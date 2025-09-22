Listen Live
Remembering Sept. 11th

Published on September 21, 2025

The United States marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on Thursday with memorials and moments of silence across the country.

Families of victims gathered together in remembrance of lost ones. Ceremonies were held throughout the country for the flights that crashed in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the coordinated terrorist attacks, which reshaped U.S. policy and left a lasting impact on the nation. President and other officials called for unity and remembrance as the country reflected on the day that changed history.

