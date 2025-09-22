Listen Live
Contests

Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway

Listen to Olympia D. weekdays from 10 am - 3 pm to hear the keyword of the hour.

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway
Source: iOne / Radio

This is Breezy Bowl’s milestone 20th year, and for 20 days, 105.3 R&B is giving our loyal listeners the ultimate last chance to win their way in.

It’s the Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway, and we’re making sure Charlotte is represented in Raleigh on October 14th!

HOW TO WIN: Listen to Olympia D. weekdays from 10 to 3 to hear the keyword of the hour.

Once you hear the keyword, text 71007 and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win!

LISTEN LIVE TO 105.3 RNB

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

10 Items
Local

DaBaby’s Music Video Honoring Light Rail Stabbing Victim Receives Mixed Reviews

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close