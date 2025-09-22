Source: iOne / Radio

This is Breezy Bowl’s milestone 20th year, and for 20 days, 105.3 R&B is giving our loyal listeners the ultimate last chance to win their way in.

It’s the Final Drive to Breezy Bowl 20 Giveaway, and we’re making sure Charlotte is represented in Raleigh on October 14th!

HOW TO WIN: Listen to Olympia D. weekdays from 10 to 3 to hear the keyword of the hour.

Once you hear the keyword, text 71007 and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win!

LISTEN LIVE TO 105.3 RNB