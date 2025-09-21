Chris Brown Takes Down Summer Walker In Las Vegas Breezy Bowl Shenanigans

Source: John Medina/Prince Williams

Chris Brown has been putting on a show for his loyal Team Breezy fanbase, and now he’s given Summer Walker the “Take You Down” onstage treatment.

Chris has spent the summer plucking women from the crowd to serenade during the part of the show where he treats someone to a grinding session for the audience to see, but recently he’s taken it up a notch. Following his LA stop where he and Kayla Nicole put the girls in a frenzy, Brown decided to tap his sometime opening act artist, Summer Walker, for a special moment in Las Vegas. Dressed in a pink, barely there number, the “Over It” singer was escorted to the stage where Brown serenaded her before straddling her, doing his signature pelvic thrust, and then going in for a kiss right before the lights dimmed to a blackout.

Fans were excited to see the pair together and Summer took to her IG stories to react to the racy moment, responding to a fan who told her “her legs were supposed to come up” during the exchange saying,

“I was nervous, he my celeb crush.”

Well, alright then. It seems like Breezy has a lot of the celeb girlies in his pocket as the person they’re crushing on as Kayla Nicole is still chatting about the moment they shared onstage.

Kayla Nicole Describes “Take You Down” Debauchery After Her Viral Breezy Bowl Cameo

During the latest episode of her podcast, Welcome to the Pregame, she opened up about her experience and set the record straight on whether or not Breezy is actually picking people at random or preselecting the girls for the moment.

“I’m just going to tell you guys the truth. I was asked, very shortly, before the show if I would be interested in doing it,” she explained. “But I didn’t find out if I was going to be actually the girl until during the show when the staff came up to the area that I was in and asked me if I would like to do it. And I realize that you guys are asking this because I’ve seen the discourse and a lot of people are concerned that he’s not really picking fans at random, that everything is premeditated. But I want to assure you that that’s not the case.”

When asked about whether or not Chris “smelled good” she responded,

“Let me be completely honest with you, I don’t remember a thing. I blacked out. I remember them walking me onto that stage, I saw lights, I heard screams and I turned into Beyoncé. I don’t know what he smelled like, I couldn’t even tell you if he had his nose rings in. I don’t even know and I was that close to him. I have no recollection of what happened. If there was no tape to prove it, I wouldn’t be able to tell you what I did.”

Well, thanks to the internet and its receipts we all got to see a memorable Breezy Bowl moment and with major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans and DC still on his list of stops, we’re all waiting to see who’s next!

