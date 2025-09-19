Candace Owens Goes Conspiracy Crazy Over Charlie Kirk’s Death

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Far-right commentator Candace Owens has sparked controversy by promoting conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. Kirk was her longtime friend and fellow conservative influencer. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson has been identified as the accused shooter, but Owens is publicly questioning the official narrative and pointing fingers at powerful political figures.

Candace Owens, who once served as communications director for Turning Point USA, has suggested that Kirk’s death may have deeper political implications. On her show, she shared unverified allegations, speculated about inconsistencies in the investigation, and claimed that Kirk had been under pressure over his views on Israel.

According to Owens, weeks before his death, Kirk was confronted at a private event in the Hamptons by MAGA-aligned billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. She alleged the meeting was a form of “intervention” related to Kirk’s criticisms of Israel. She claimed Kirk was starting to discuss topics related to the subject that are often avoided when accepting money from big donors. Owens went on to play a clip from one of Kirk’s podcasts where he accused Robert Maxwell, the father of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous associate, of being a spy for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

“Bill Ackman was very upset, and threats were made. That is what I am told, and I will tell you that I am very happy for Bill Ackman to dispute this narrative,” Owens said on her show on Sept. 15.

She went further, claiming—again without evidence—that Charlie Kirk was offered “a ton of money” and an invitation to visit Israel from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he allegedly turned down.

Owens pointed to the symbolism in the way Kirk was shot, suggesting that the shooting may have been intended to silence him for his views.

“We watched Charlie get shot in the throat—that feels a little bit symbolic. It feels like it—they wanted us to know that his voice was problematic. Again, I don’t know who they is.”

Owens accused Netanyahu of misrepresenting Kirk’s legacy.

Owens also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who eulogized Kirk in an interview with Fox News on Sept. 11, calling him a “defender of Judeo-Christian civilization.” Netanyahu claimed to have received a letter from Kirk on May 2, saying that one of Kirk’s “greatest joys as a Christian” was “advocating for Israel.”

Owens challenged this characterization. She said the Prime Minister was “severely misrepresenting the contents” of the letter and accused him of using Charlie Kirk’s death to promote a political narrative. According to Owens, Kirk was actually concerned about Israel’s influence on American politics and how that could affect free speech in America.

She claimed Netanyahu was “holding it up as a love letter to Israel” when he really had differing stances on the country’s relationship with the U.S.

On Sept. 19, Netanyahu vehemently denied Israel’s involvement in Charlie Kirk’s death, calling the rumors “false” and “outrageous.”

Notably, conservative pundit Tucker Carlson echoed a similar sentiment to Owens on his podcast, which aired Sept. 16. He claimed Kirk did not like Netanyahu and viewed him as a “very destructive force.”

JUST IN: TUCKER CARLSON SAYS CHARLIE KIRK DID NOT LIKE BENJAMIN NETANYAHU AND ISRAELI DONORS “TORMENTED HIM UNTIL THE DAY HE DIED” pic.twitter.com/zMVo1ao7b7 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) September 17, 2025

Carlson continued, “He was appalled by what was happening… in Gaza. He was, above all, resentful… that he believed Netanyahu was using the United States to prosecute his wars for the benefit of his country, and that it was shameful and embarrassing and bad for the United States.”



Ackman Denied All Allegations About Connection To Charlie Kirk’s Death.

Ackman, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, strongly refuted Owens’ claims in a lengthy post shared to X on Monday.

“At no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, or anyone associated with him,” he wrote in part. “I have never offered Charlie or Turning Point any money in an attempt to influence Charlie’s opinion on anything. In fact, my interactions with Charlie Kirk have been extremely cordial, albeit limited, regretfully so, as I was very impressed by him and his work, and I will sadly never see him again.”

Ackman said the meeting was an event organized by Kirk, where young conservatives gathered to express their frustration with defending Israel, a sentiment he found deeply concerning. He recalled asking Kirk how he could better understand these perspectives, and Kirk suggested convening a group of young conservative influencers to discuss a range of topics, including Israel, in order to gain deeper insight into the views and concerns shaping the conservative youth movement.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, also pushed back against the conspiracy theories.

“Bill never yelled at Charlie, never pressed him on Bibi, never gave him a list of Charlie’s offenses against Israel,” Kolvet wrote on social media, according to The Independent. “Charlie personally told me he had a very cordial relationship with Bill, and the event was productive,” he added.

Owens alleged she faced similar pressure over Israel and questioned the police investigation.

On Monday’s podcast, Owens alleged she had also been targeted after speaking critically about Israeli policy, saying she received similar pressure as Kirk.

“When this arrived to me, it felt like a threat,” the conservative said, referring to the backlash she received after asking “very sensible questions about Israel.”

She later picked apart what she saw as inconsistencies in the official investigation into Charlie Kirk’s death, questioning how the alleged shooter could have disassembled and stashed the weapon so quickly.

“An unbelievable amount of hunters, guns, people that reached out to me said that just didn’t happen,” she said later on. She also pointed to what she called a “decoy” suspect, who was initially arrested but later cleared.

Furthermore, Candace Owens criticized the evidence presented by law enforcement and the timeline of the events that occurred, suggesting that there was something fishy going on with the investigation as a whole.

Compilation proving why Candace Owens is the greatest investigative reporter of our time – methodical, rigorous, level-headed, driven by facts, and absolutely UNBIASED as she deduces who ACTUALLY killed Charlie Kirk.



Future journalism schools will be teaching entire courses on… pic.twitter.com/wP0LCd97ez — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) September 19, 2025

Owens’ claims have sparked widespread backlash and further divided the conservative movement Kirk helped shape. While some of Kirk’s followers have rallied behind Owens, many—including those closest to Kirk—have distanced themselves from her statement, placing trust in the official investigation and mourning Charlie Kirk’s death without political spin. As the investigation continues, no evidence has emerged to support Owens’ conspiracy theories.



Candace Owens Goes Conspiracy Crazy Over Charlie Kirk’s Death was originally published on newsone.com