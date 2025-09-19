Trey Reed’s Death Ruled a Suicide After He Was Found Hanging From A Tree

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Trey Reed/Facebook / Reach Media Inc. / Trey Reed/Facebook

The Delta State University community in Cleveland, Mississippi, is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student Demartravion “Trey” Reed, whose body was found hanging from a tree on campus Monday morning near the pickleball courts. Authorities confirmed Thursday that his death has been ruled a suicide.

The Mississippi state medical examiner’s office performed an autopsy Wednesday and concluded that Reed’s cause of death was hanging, with the manner of death listed as suicide. Toxicology reports are still pending and could take several weeks. Local investigators had previously stated that there were no signs of physical assault or evidence of foul play at the scene.

Despite the medical examiner’s findings, Reed’s death has sparked calls for a thorough and transparent investigation. Civil rights leaders and community advocates pointed to Mississippi’s long and painful history of lynching and racially motivated violence. For many, the circumstances surrounding a young Black man found hanging in public immediately raised deep concerns.

Reed’s family has retained nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who argued earlier this week that vague conclusions were not enough. “The family cannot accept vague conclusions,” Crump said, pushing for answers that leave no room for doubt.

Federal officials are now involved in reviewing the case. The Cleveland Police Department announced that all investigative files have been turned over to the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office. The FBI also released a statement confirming that it stands ready to pursue the matter further if evidence of federal civil rights violations emerges. Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi had already called for federal oversight earlier this week, underscoring the need for public trust in the investigation.

Delta State University, where more than 40 percent of the 2,600 students are Black, has been working closely with law enforcement agencies during the investigation. The school released a statement pledging its support for students and Reed’s family while the investigation continues.

As the community processes the tragedy, questions remain about Reed’s final days and what pressures he may have been facing. While the official cause and manner of death have been determined, many feel the conversation about justice, accountability, and protecting young Black students in the South is only beginning.

Reed’s death is both a personal tragedy for his family and a painful reminder of the weight of history in Mississippi. His loved ones, civil rights advocates, and federal authorities are committed to ensuring that the full truth is brought to light.

