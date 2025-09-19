President Trump Pressures Prosecutors To Charge Letitia James

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

President Donald Trump has spent much of his first year in office seeking retribution against his political enemies. New York Attorney General Letitia James has quite notably been the object of President Trump’s ire simply because she’s doing her job and holding him accountable for wrongdoing. She’s doing her job so well, in fact, that officials in the Trump administration are pressuring federal prosecutors to file criminal mortgage fraud charges against Letitia James.

There’s just one minor problem: they don’t have sufficient evidence to do so.

According to ABC News, the lack of evidence hasn’t stopped President Trump from pressuring the Department of Justice to intensify their investigation of James. Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, and Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, allege that Letitia James committed mortgage fraud by making false statements to a bank to gain more favorable terms on her mortgage. They cite a document related to a home James purchased in 2023.

After five months of investigation and interviews with over a dozen witnesses, federal prosecutors haven’t found anything proving that James intentionally gave the financial institution false information. In fact, the investigation has found that the document in question, a power of attorney signed by Letitia James’ niece to allow her to sign documents on James’ behalf, wasn’t considered by the officers when they approved the loan. Every other document related to the home purchase accurately stated that Letitia James wouldn’t be residing in the home.

Sounds like a big nothing burger, right?

Well, that hasn’t stopped Martin and Pulte from pushing the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to seek an indictment of James. After federal prosecutors declined to press charges against Letitia James, Pulte even encouraged President Trump to fire Erik Siebert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and install a new attorney who would be more willing to press forward with the charges.

The reason President Trump and his cronies are so focused on Letitia James is because she’s been on Trump’s neck. James has filed several lawsuits against Trump and racked up several wins, including a massive civil penalty leveraged against the Trump Organization for falsely inflating his wealth to gain better financial terms with investors. While an appeals court recently threw out the civil penalty, the ruling was upheld.

Letitia James has repeatedly called the allegations against her “baseless” and blatant political retaliation. “I will not be silenced, I will not be bullied. I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone,” James stated in an interview with NY1.

James’ lawyer, Abbe Lowell, released a statement to ABC News calling the investigation “three pages of stale, threadbare allegations” that are “the next salvo in President Trump’s revenge tour against Attorney General James.”

“Given the cascade of unsubstantiated allegations coming from the Trump Administration on its ‘mortgage fraud’ crusade against Democrats, it’s no surprise they are having trouble finding an objective and law-abiding prosecutor who would ignore the facts and the evidence to manufacture sham charges,” Lowell said in the statement. “As we have repeatedly said, any impartial and non-political inquiry would conclude Attorney General James did not violate any laws managing her properties.”

James is just one of several Democrats whom Trump has tried to stick with mortgage fraud allegations. President Trump tried to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations, though a federal judge ruled Cook could stay in her position while an investigation is conducted into the allegations.

