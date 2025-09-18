Troll-A-Fella Records: Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Charlamagne Tha God & Dame Dash’s Messy Tusslefuffle On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Social media is STILL buzzing over Charlamagne Tha God and Dame Dash‘s shade-trading shenanigans during a hilariously unserious episode of popular morning show, The Breakfast Club.

The provocative personalities went back and forth for the most the show, slinging mud, shade, and everything else while touching on everything from Dame’s money problems to Charlamagne’s masculinity.

At one point, the dueling duo traded childish insults in viral moments of pure ridiculousness that stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.

Check out the full interview below:

In the buzziest moment of the interview, Dame claimed he and Revolt were “on the pathway to acquisition” despite his ongoing issues.

Naturally, Charlamagne called Dash a “liar” and asked, “How do we know that’s not cap?” pointing out that several notable news outlets would have reported the news had it been true.

Immediately after the clip went viral, Dame clapped back in an Instagram post, insisting he would take legal action if CTG continued to speak on the situation.

“Charlamagne, I would advise you not to make up phony sources without real names saying anything I said was not true, or we have a legal problem,” Dash wrote. “Don’t try to compromise my reputation. I have proof to support everything I say that will stand up in any court.”

Not backing down, Charlamagne’s Breakfast Club cohost Loren LoRosa took to X to confirm that she spoke with the “lead publicist at Revolt” who confirmed Dame Dash is not the chairman of the network.

However, in an interesting twist, VIBE reported that Dame Dash was, indeed, named the new chairman of Revolt, “effective immediately.”

According to their reports, the 54-year-old was expected to integrate content from his own platform, AmericaNu Network, along with hosting and simulcasting 25 episodes of his Bosses Take Losses podcast.

Following this news, the CEO of Revolt entered the chat to deny these claims, insisting the network has not hired Dash, and his supposed quotes from the VIBE article were ‘completely fabricated.’

In an email shared by TheShadeRoom from CEO Detavio Samuels to his employees, he wrote: “Yes, we’ve been in conversations about potential partnerships, things like licensing his shows and films for REVOLT. But there is no signed deal.”

He continued, “There is no acquisition path on the table. The quote from Vibe is completely fabricated. I never said any of that.”

Dash still isn’t backing off his claims, though, responding: “Here goes the bull**it, I’m the chairman for the month. If I acquire I will be official chairman. Please stop playing with words. Just take that L.”

What was your fave moment from the interview? If you were in charge, would you make Dame the Chairman of Revolt? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and more from Charlamagne and Dame’s messy tusslefuffle on the flip.

Troll-A-Fella Records: Funniest Tweets, Memes & More From Charlamagne Tha God & Dame Dash’s Messy Tusslefuffle On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on bossip.com