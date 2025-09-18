ReadyToLove Reunion Clip: Fitz & Shanice Reveal That They’re Booed Up-‘That’s My Woman!’

Part one of the reunion for the milestone tenth season of Ready To Love airs on Friday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip of Fitz and Shanice making a relationship reveal.

As previously reported, the Philadelphia season was once again hosted by comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles and continued exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

As always, the group faced the twists, turns, and, of course, Tommy’s trademark curveballs as they make connections and whittled the group down to the couples truly ready to love.

Ready To Love Exclusive Clip

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s reunion featuring Fritz and Shanice sharing some shocking news; they’re dating!

Tommy asks Fitz if he’s connected with anyone since his time on Ready To Love ended, and he says he’s seeing “Shani.”

Shanice then jumps in and confesses,



“I just want to get to know him,” says Shanice. “I feel like he’s allowing himself to get to know me…” Begins Shanice before Tommy asks her to switch seats with Coley to be close to Fitz.

“I feel as though we have a really great connection,” she adds. “I’m really excited that I had him to do this experience with.



Tommy then asks Fitz how he feels about the situation, and he’s MUCH more direct.

“That’s my woman,” says Fitz. “That’s my woman! I’m glad I met her. She holds me down.”

The proclamation makes Shanice beam, and she adds;”[I’m] glad that we met, I’m glad that I had this experience, and it feels amazing to say that on a bad day, I have a person next to me who will pray for me. That is an amazing feeling.”

Take an exclusive look below!

