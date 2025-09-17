Listen Live
Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With Girl's Body Discovered In Tesla

Singer D4vd Has Matching Tattoo With 15-Year-Old Girl’s Body Discovered In His Tesla

Published on September 17, 2025

More information has been released about the body of the girl found in singer D4vd’s Tesla.

Ottolinger: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026
Source: Antoine Flament / Getty

According to reports from TMZ, the body has now been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. Authorities revealed that she had a tattoo on her right index finger with the letters “Shhh…,” the same tattoo the singer–full name David Anthony Burke–has on his right index finger.

The outlet spoke with Celeste’s mom last week, who told them about her daughter’s tattoo, adding it was in red ink. The mom went on to add that even though Celeste had been missing for over a year, she was suspicious of the Tesla discovery because she said Celeste’s boyfriend’s name was David.

While this being a coincidence certainly seems unlikely, the tattoo Burke and Rivas share and is not exactly rare. Rihanna popularized the ink when she put the tattoo on her right index finger back in 2008, and other celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen also share the same tattoo. The first photo where you see the tattoo on D4vd is from September 2024, per TMZ.

Burke, a Queens, NY native, has been on tour for a while and has not been in Los Angeles for more than a month. Police have not yet revealed who was driving the Tesla before it was left on a Hollywood street and impounded September 8, though the vehicle had not been reported stolen prior to the discovery.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, the victim was a young girl who had gone missing from Lake Elsinore, CA in April, 2024. When her body was discovered, she was wearing black leggings and a tube top, plus two pieces of jewelry — a metal stud earring and a metal chain bracelet in the shape of a “W.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has been unable to determine the cause of death, per ABC 7. Sources told the outlet she appeared to have been dead for some time.

In the midst of the police investigation, D4vd has been on tour and is continuing to perform. TMZ’s law enforcement sources say he is cooperating with cops. He returns to to Los Angeles on September 20 for a show at the Greek Theatre.

