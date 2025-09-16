Hispanic Heritage Month: La Familia Project Is Building Equity, Culture & Community Through Sport, Art, And Wellness

La Familia Project is building equity, culture, and community through sport, art, and wellness.

Source: La Familia Project

Powered by adidas Community Lab, this grassroots NYC initiative is rewriting what community care looks like.

In the heart of New York City, where cultures collide and communities rise despite systemic barriers, the La Familia Project (LFP) is making waves — not with fanfare, but with impact. Rooted in the belief that health, expression, and community belong to everyone, LFP is a grassroots organization dedicated to providing free sports, arts, and wellness programming for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ youth, young adults, and seniors across underserved NYC neighborhoods.

Thanks to the support of the adidas Community Lab initiative, LFP has expanded its reach and deepened its impact — creating safe, inclusive, and empowering spaces where identity and movement are celebrated side by side. La Familia Project’s journey began with a single, powerful question: What if every young person had access to a safe space for both physical and emotional expression?

“The biggest inspiration came from noticing just how few quality & consistent physical and mental health programs were available for inner-city youth and their families,” explains Javana Mundy Quesada, Co-Founder of LFP. “At first, it was really about boxing… but as we grew, we realized the need was so much bigger.”

With a background in the arts, Javana naturally helped expand the organization’s mission from sports alone to a more holistic model — incorporating creative arts and wellness practices like mindfulness, movement, and healing workshops.

“We’re intentional about embedding social and emotional learning into everything,” she says. “It’s not just about throwing a punch or kicking a ball — it’s about life skills.”

In a city as diverse as New York, no single program can serve everyone — unless it listens first.

“We start by listening,” says Founder Vidal Quesada Guzman. “Before we roll out a program, we propose ideas, gather feedback, and build together with the community.”

From bilingual services to hiring instructors who are already respected leaders within their neighborhoods, LFP ensures that its spaces reflect the people they’re built for.

“It’s important that people feel seen and heard… representation matters,” Vidal adds.

Over the weekend, LFP brought its mission to the pitch with a Women’s 3v3 Soccer Tournament, timed to coincide with Mexican Independence Day. The event blended athletic competition with cultural celebration — and all for a good cause.

The event features:

High-energy 3v3 matches spotlighting women athletes 18+

Live Mariachi music & Latinx cultural pride

Local food vendors & community resource tables

Grassroots fundraising: Proceeds support youth sports gear, immigration orgs, and LFP’s year-round programs

“This event really shows what we mean by grassroots equity in action,” says Javana. “We’re celebrating identity, lifting up women’s sports, and directly supporting our community — all at once.”

La Familia Project’s growth has been catalyzed by key partnerships, none more vital than its collaboration with adidas Community Lab — a program that uplifts local leaders driving social change.

“With adidas… their support was the first time we received significant funding to grow our programs,” says Vidal. “That investment gave us the power to create consistency — something grassroots organizations like ours really need.”

For LFP, financial backing isn’t just about expansion. It’s about stability, the kind that creates lasting, generational impact.

For those inspired to get involved, both founders agree: heart comes first.

“My advice is simple — come with love and passion for the mission,” says Vidal. “Everything we do has to come from compassion and understanding.”

Javana adds, “Real change doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, consistency, and a willingness to grow alongside the community.”

What’s Next for La Familia Project?

As LFP continues to expand citywide, one thing remains constant: its commitment to culturally responsive, community-rooted care. Whether it’s boxing in schools, mariachi on a soccer field, or healing through art, the organization’s vision is bold and beautifully clear — build family, not just programs.

