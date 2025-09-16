Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making headlines after being photographed at the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey, sitting at the same table as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The images quickly spread online and sparked plenty of chatter, with some questioning the optics of the Carters sharing a table with the Trump family, even though it’s unclear whether the seating arrangement was intentional or simply part of the event setup.

The REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala, hosted by Jay-Z along with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, marked its second year raising funds for criminal justice reform. The gala was nothing short of star-studded, pulling in a roster of celebrities that included Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Emma Roberts, Odell Beckham Jr., and Micah Parsons. Guests were reportedly flown in by helicopter from New York City to add to the night’s high-profile energy. In addition to dinner and mingling, top donors were treated to one-of-a-kind experiences such as the chance to play golf with Tom Brady, a private performance by Megan Thee Stallion, exclusive art pieces by Rashid Johnson and George Condo, and even a KAWS x Audemars Piguet Jumbo Watch.

Beyoncé showed up in full support of her husband and his work with the REFORM Alliance, an initiative aimed at reshaping laws and practices within the criminal justice system. Both she and Jay-Z have a long history of political involvement and advocacy. Jay has been outspoken against Donald Trump, once calling him “this guy” who doesn’t define the resilience of Black people or culture during a 2017 BBC interview. Beyoncé, too, has lent her voice to politics, most recently standing with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign, even appearing at a rally where she gave a passionate speech.

Still, the images of the Carters with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner struck a nerve online, considering their vocal criticism of Donald Trump in the past. The juxtaposition of their previous political positions with this moment fueled speculation and backlash from some corners of social media. Regardless, the evening raised significant funds for the REFORM Alliance’s mission and underscored Jay-Z’s growing interest in the casino business. The rapper-turned-business mogul is currently partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in a bid to open a casino in Times Square, a move that could generate billions in revenue for New York City if approved.

The sight of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the gala, brushing shoulders with political figures, celebrities, and business leaders alike, once again highlighted the unique position they hold at the intersection of entertainment, activism, and business. Whether fans interpret the dinner table moment as optics gone wrong or just part of a night with mixed guests, the Carters remain at the center of culture, conversation, and controversy.

