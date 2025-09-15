Cardi B Teases Upcoming Tour Before Announcing Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion & More Features On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to promote her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?.

The crew on the Jennifer Hudson Show, known for welcoming their guests with a personalized tune, threw it back to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” days for her first visit to the daytime talk show. On Monday, September 15, they posted the spirit tunnel from Cardi’s guest appearance onto their social media accounts, with the crew flipping the lines from her breakthrough hit to welcome the Bronx native.

“At the happy place, she’s a superstar/Number-one, she’s got all the hits/Run go hella hard,” the team rapped as Cardi danced her way through the hallway. The crew continued, “If you see her, make sure you speak/Because she’s who you wanna be.”

The clip ended with the former Love & Hip Hop star being unable to contain herself before excitedly going onstage to chat with Jennifer Hudson.

During her appearance on the show, Cardi opened up about her experience taking the stand while fighting against allegations of assault this summer. The appearance comes almost two weeks after a judge ruled in Cardi’s favor following a weeklong trial, denying former security guard Emani Ellis’ allegations that Cardi injured her during an altercation in 2018.

“I was very, very upset,” the rapper told Hudson of having to go to trial. “I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court. Then, when I get to court, I realize that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I missed my kids’ first day of school!”

During the highly publicized trial, fans noticed that at one point, Cardi appeared to fall asleep. When Hudson asked whether she’d actually nodded off in the courtroom, she admitted, “I’m not even going to lie, I was.”

“I had a long night!” she insisted. “I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grammy winner confirmed that she’ll be hitting the road soon in support of her new album.

“Yes, I actually have an announcement coming soon!” she said, unable to control her excitement. “I’m already preparing for it. I’m at the gym, and I’m taking dance classes already.”

Despite being at the top of the rap game for years now, Cardi’s upcoming tour is expected to mark her first-ever headlining tour. Cardi’s latest talk show appearance continues the rollout for her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. As announced on Monday, September 15, the project will feature appearances from Summer Walker, Kehlani, Lizzo, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, Janet Jackson, and more!

What do YOU think about Cardi’s tracklist?

