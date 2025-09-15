Kanye West Ordered To Pay $76k In Legal Fees After Allegedly Tormenting Former Employee

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Kanye West getting kicked to the curb by brands like adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga isn’t the only way his outbursts have lost him money.

West has been pretty quiet lately, but he’s now paying for his antisemitic crash-outs from years prior. It starts with a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, who worked for the Yeezy founder from 2023 to 2024, in the amount of $99,720 for legal fees.

Ye’s legal team tried to get the claims dropped over claims of free speech, but it didn’t work, so last week, on September 11, she was awarded $76,245 in attorney fees.

His lawyer, Andrew Cherkasky, hinted that the case may not be shut entirely if they choose to keep the legal proceedings going.

“We certainly do think there are very interesting First Amendment issues that could lead to additional appeals,” Cherkasky said at the hearing, according to Complex. “At this point, we intend to aggressively move along with litigation.”

Doe filed the lawsuit in February, where she outlined some of Ye’s alleged bizarre behavior with misogynistic and antisemitic text messages in her filing. Some of the purported texts read, “Hail Hitler,” “You ugly as f-ck,” “You stupid ass corny b-tch,” You piece of sh-t,” and “F-ck you, b-tch.”

He disparaged her looks, saying she wasn’t pretty without makeup, daring her to “smear” him and get him locked up after referencing his “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” antisemitic tweet from 2022 by texting, “you whats left after I said deathcon.”

The court docs even say that the woman believed that Vultures Vol. 1 cover art was reminiscent of Nazi symbolism. Somehow, Ye got wind of her wanting him to publicly condemn the imagery, but he instead texted her, “I Am A Nazi.”

She also accused him of forcing her to work on his Yeezy porn venture, and once texted her an unwanted photo of a naked woman.

“The unwelcome exposure to such nudity made Plaintiff feel uncomfortable and deeply unsettled,” the original lawsuit read. “However, Plaintiff did her best to ignore it and persevered through Ye’s constant degradation of women.”

Doe was suing for alleged discrimination, a hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and unfair wages after agreeing to a specific rate.

The last we heard from Ye, he quietly relaunched his affordable Yeezy clothing line. See social media’s reaction to his subtle return to fashion below.

Kanye West Ordered To Pay $76k In Legal Fees After Allegedly Tormenting Former Employee was originally published on cassiuslife.com