Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with an employee after a social media post mocked the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the team reported Thursday.

Charlie Rock, who served as the Panthers’ football communications coordinator, is no longer with the organization, WCNC confirmed.

In a statement, the team said,

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

Screenshots circulating online appeared to show a post from Rock’s Instagram account featuring a photo of Kirk with the caption: “Why are y’all sad? Your man said it was worth it …”

