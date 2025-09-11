Listen Live
Local

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk

Charlie Rock, who served as the Panthers’ football communications coordinator, is no longer with the organization.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Carolina Panthers v Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with an employee after a social media post mocked the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the team reported Thursday.

Charlie Rock, who served as the Panthers’ football communications coordinator, is no longer with the organization, WCNC confirmed.

In a statement, the team said,

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

Screenshots circulating online appeared to show a post from Rock’s Instagram account featuring a photo of Kirk with the caption: “Why are y’all sad? Your man said it was worth it …”

Panthers Fire Employee Over Social Media Post About Charlie Kirk  was originally published on wbt.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

Community Mental Health
Lifestyle

Radio One Charlotte ‘Community Mental Health’ – Suicide Prevention

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

News

Trump All But Admits He’s A Dictator While Threatening Chicago With National Guard Deployment

News

Minneapolis School Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 People Injured

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close