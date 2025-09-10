September Signals Start of Harvest Season Across U.S.
September marks the beginning of harvest season across much of the United States, as farmers work to gather crops ranging from corn and soybeans to apples and pumpkins. The season is a critical time for agricultural communities, with weather conditions playing a key role in crop yields. Across the Midwest and South, combines are already rolling through fields, while orchards in the Northeast prepare for peak apple picking. Agricultural officials urge drivers to be cautious on rural roads, where slow-moving farm equipment is more common this time of year. Harvest typically continues through November.
-
Sad Details Revealed in Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]