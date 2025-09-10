Most Races Decided in Charlotte’s Primary Election
Most races in Charlotte’s municipal primary had clear outcomes by late Tuesday, as voters weighed in ahead of the city’s general election in November. The Sept. 9 primary featured seven races and was the only municipal primary held in Mecklenburg County this year, per WBTV.
According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, 42,442 ballots were cast out of more than 532,000 eligible voters — a turnout of just under 8%. All precincts reported results by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Final results will not be official until certification, scheduled for Sept. 16.
-
Sad Details Revealed in Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]