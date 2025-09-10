Listen Live
Local

Most Races Decided in Charlotte’s Primary Election

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Women achieving new things after 50
The Washington Post

Most races in Charlotte’s municipal primary had clear outcomes by late Tuesday, as voters weighed in ahead of the city’s general election in November. The Sept. 9 primary featured seven races and was the only municipal primary held in Mecklenburg County this year, per WBTV.

According to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, 42,442 ballots were cast out of more than 532,000 eligible voters — a turnout of just under 8%. All precincts reported results by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Final results will not be official until certification, scheduled for Sept. 16.

Click here to take a look at the projected winners

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Community Mental Health
Lifestyle

Radio One Charlotte ‘Community Mental Health’ – Suicide Prevention

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

News

Trump All But Admits He’s A Dictator While Threatening Chicago With National Guard Deployment

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Senior woman laughing joyfully indoors against a vibrant yellow background with a bright smile
Local

What Are Four Reasons Seniors Are Isolated?

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close