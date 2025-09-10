Listen Live
September Marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Published on September 10, 2025

prostate cancer awareness month background, banner, card or poster design template is observed every year during September, to raise awareness about the mission. Vector illustration.
Neelrong28

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment of one of the most common cancers among men. Health officials and advocacy groups are urging men, especially those over 50 or with a family history, to speak with their doctors about screenings. The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 300,000 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. While most cases are treatable when caught early, the disease remains the second leading cause of cancer death among American men, after lung cancer.

