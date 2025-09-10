September Marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of early detection and treatment of one of the most common cancers among men. Health officials and advocacy groups are urging men, especially those over 50 or with a family history, to speak with their doctors about screenings. The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 300,000 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. While most cases are treatable when caught early, the disease remains the second leading cause of cancer death among American men, after lung cancer.
