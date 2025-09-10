Feds to Pursue Maximum Sentence for Suspect in CLT Light Rail Killing

benedek

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the death penalty is being considered for Decarlos Brown Jr., who is accused of fatally stabbing a woman on Charlotte’s Blue Line light rail. Brown, 34, was already facing a state charge of first-degree murder in the August 22 killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Now, he also faces a federal charge of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, per WBTV. U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said the case remains under investigation, and additional federal charges may follow. Surveillance footage reportedly shows the moment Brown allegedly attacked Zarutska aboard the train.

