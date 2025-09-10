CLT Restaurant Shares Disappointment After Panthers Season Opener Loss

carlofranco

A well-known Charlotte restaurant is once again expressing its frustration after another rough start to the Carolina Panthers’ season.

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, a local favorite recognized for its spirited sports commentary, updated its outdoor sign on Monday following the team’s 26-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7. According to WBTV, the new message reads: “Great opening day, just not for the Panthers.”

The restaurant, known for swapping out its signage with fresh takes after football and basketball games, often uses humor and pointed remarks to reflect the mood of local fans.

The Panthers will aim to rebound when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 14.

