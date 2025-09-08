Listen Live
Local

No Injuries After House Fire in Morganton

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
California Fires
AEvenson

A house fire broke out Sunday morning on Brookwood Road in Morganton, but no injuries were reported, according to WBTV.

Fire crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials confirmed the house was vacant at the time.

To support firefighting efforts, crews set up a water supply, prompting a temporary closure of NC Highway 18 South at Drexel Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and crews will remain on scene for cleanup and monitoring.

Click here for the full story

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

News

Minneapolis School Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 People Injured

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close