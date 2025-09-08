No Injuries After House Fire in Morganton
A house fire broke out Sunday morning on Brookwood Road in Morganton, but no injuries were reported, according to WBTV.
Fire crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Officials confirmed the house was vacant at the time.
To support firefighting efforts, crews set up a water supply, prompting a temporary closure of NC Highway 18 South at Drexel Road. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and crews will remain on scene for cleanup and monitoring.
