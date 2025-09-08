Listen Live
Local

Sunshine and Dry Weather Set to Dominate Carolinas This Week

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Charlotte North Carolina under a daytime moon
Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

Following a soggy weekend and the passage of a cold front, the Carolinas are in for a cooler, drier start to the work week. Sunshine returns Monday, with temperatures well below normal — highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to low 70s in the Charlotte area, per WBTV.

Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional light wind gusts. Lows will dip into the 40s in the mountains and 50s elsewhere.

Tuesday brings more sunshine and comfortable conditions, with highs in the 70s. A gradual warming trend begins midweek, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be mostly sunny and warmer, reaching the low 80s. Rain chances remain low through the week but may increase slightly by Friday into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

For the full story, click here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

10 Items
Television

10 Hilarious Black Sitcoms You Forgot Existed

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Sad woman sitting on the sofa at home is feeling lonely and depressed
Local

What Does Social Isolation Mean to You?

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

News

Minneapolis School Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 People Injured

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close