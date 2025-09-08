Sunshine and Dry Weather Set to Dominate Carolinas This Week

Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin)

Following a soggy weekend and the passage of a cold front, the Carolinas are in for a cooler, drier start to the work week. Sunshine returns Monday, with temperatures well below normal — highs will range from the 60s in the mountains to low 70s in the Charlotte area, per WBTV.

Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with occasional light wind gusts. Lows will dip into the 40s in the mountains and 50s elsewhere.

Tuesday brings more sunshine and comfortable conditions, with highs in the 70s. A gradual warming trend begins midweek, with Wednesday and Thursday expected to be mostly sunny and warmer, reaching the low 80s. Rain chances remain low through the week but may increase slightly by Friday into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

