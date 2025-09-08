Bryce Young Struggles Again as Panthers Fall to Jaguars 26-10
Bryce Young opened his third NFL season with another rough outing, as the Carolina Panthers lost 26-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young completed just 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, throwing one touchdown to Chuba Hubbard but also tossing two interceptions and losing a fumble. A puzzling decision on fourth-and-1—sailing a throw out of the back of the end zone—capped a frustrating day.
According to WBTV, Young has now stumbled in three straight season openers, with a total of six interceptions in those games.
For Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence tossed a touchdown, Travis Etienne ran for 143 yards, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. added a rushing score. A 1-hour, 16-minute lightning delay paused the game in the first half.
The Panthers head to Arizona next Sunday.
