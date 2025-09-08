Listen Live
Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple

The Combs Twins werked the way with style, presence, and regalness.

Published on September 8, 2025

Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Jessie and D’Lila Combs may be still growing their modeling careers, but the two sisters know how to work a runway. At the 10-year anniversary show for Los Angeles–based womenswear brand Ellaé Lisqué, the Combs twins stepped onto the Avalon Hollywood stage and owned it.

The Combs Twins Rule The Runway In Purple – And We Are Gagging

Walking hand-in-hand, Jessie and D’Lila commanded the spotlight in matching mini halter dresses drenched in a rich violet hue. The gowns featured dramatic ruching throughout, creating texture and movement that caught the light with every step.

The fabric draped like liquid, cascading into floor-length trains that trailed behind them with effortless glamour. Styled with strappy lace-up heels and sleek, high ponytails, the looks struck the perfect balance of being youthful and high-fashion. See the pics from the runway below.

The Combs Twins Help Mark A Major Fashion Moment For Black Woman Designer Maxie J.

Ellae Lisque Fashion Show
Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

The runway show signified a major moment for Black woman designer Maxie J. Celebrating 10 years in the game with a packed show, Maxie J made a reputation for offering affordable, glamorous elegance to many.

The anniversary runway was hosted by Moe Diggs and featured appearances from Lakeyah, Dreezy, and Sky Days, along with a live performance by Compton’s Chef Boy. The audience was star-studded, with King Combs, Quincy Brown, Jessica Rich, LisaRaye, and more filling the seats.

Still, Jessie and D’Lila’s catwalk moment stood out.  

Ellae Lisque Fashion Show
Source: Mark Gunter / Getty

Watching them grow before our eyes – stylish, graceful, and camera-ready – it’s clear they know how to make the runway their own stage. At Ellaé Lisqué’s anniversary, the Combs Twins didn’t just model garments. They gave us a preview of what may be coming next – on and off the runway.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

