PinkPantheress Delivers A Dreamy Y2K Vibe On NPR’s Tiny Desk

Published on September 5, 2025

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood, Presented By Sandisk - Arrivals
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

If you’ve ever lived your life online, PinkPantheress has probably soundtracked your scrolling. Thanks to NPR’s Tiny Desk, we finally get to see her step away from the glitchy samples and give us something even more intimate. Read more about the latest Tiny Desk performance and watch it inside.

PinkPantheress brought her signature style to Tiny Desk for a special performance. The UK-born star built her world off Tumblr-era nostalgia, viral snippets, and the kind of glossy bedroom-pop vocals that make you feel like you’re floating.

Performing in her signature tartan fit (yes, with the teapot by her side and the iconic single roller curl in her bangs), PinkPantheress turned the Tiny Desk set into her own Y2K-coded living room. Backed by a full band, she flipped fan favorites like “Girl Like Me,” “Pain,” and “Illegal” into live arrangements that hit just as hard but with a softer, jazzier glow. “Girl Like Me” traded its digital haze for heavy guitar riffs, while “Pain” felt like a late-night confession sung over warm keys.

And of course, PinkPantheress’ playful personality was on full display. She casually hopped between instruments — pulling out a harmonica here, hitting a cowbell there — giving the whole performance that effortless, deadpan humor her fans live for. Watching her joke around between songs felt like being in on the secret world she’s been curating since her first uploads.

The setlist didn’t miss, either. She gave us the tracks that built her loyal fanbase — “Break It Off,” “Tonight,” “Attracted to You” — but elevated them with live textures that showed just how versatile she really is. For an artist who blew up off the internet, she showed the world she can command a room without ever losing that mysterious, magnetic energy that makes her so addictive online.

At only 23, PinkPantheress has mastered the art of merging nostalgia, internet culture, and raw talent.

Watch the full performance below:

PinkPantheress Delivers A Dreamy Y2K Vibe On NPR’s Tiny Desk  was originally published on globalgrind.com

