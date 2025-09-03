Listen Live
Local

Carolina Renaissance Festival to Host Job Fair This Weekend

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Frédéric François
Bertrand LAFORET

The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival is just around the corner, and organizers are looking for help. From knights to pirates, it takes a large team to bring the popular event to life. According to WCCB, a job fair will be held this Saturday for those interested in joining the crew and becoming part of the festivities.

To check out an interview with one of the pirates, click here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Says She ‘Almost Died’ After Waking Up in Pool of Blood With Severe Injuries

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close