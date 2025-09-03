Listen Live
Labor Day Holiday

Published on September 3, 2025

Happy Labor day banner on United States of America flag screen on jean fabric background
Americans across the country marked Labor Day on Monday with parades, boat rides, jetskis, barbecues, and rallies honoring the contributions of workers. The federal holiday, observed annually on the first Monday in September, also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles for fair wages and labor rights. Union leaders used the day to advocate for better working conditions and stronger protections for employees. For many, Labor Day also signals the unofficial end of summer. Public offices and most businesses were closed as millions took a well-earned day off.

