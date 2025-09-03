Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections
Every vote matters, and your voice deserves to be heard! Early voting is now open for the upcoming municipal elections here in North Carolina. From now through September 6, you can vote early at any early voting site in your county—no need to wait until Election Day or go to a specific location.
And here’s the best part—you can register and vote on the same day! Early voting gives you the chance to get it all done at once.
And don’t forget your photo ID, y’all. You will need to show it when you check in. Go to ncsbe.gov to find what’s on the ballot.
Find early voting sites and schedules in your county with the Early Voting Site Search. Let’s show up and show out, Charlotte! Early voting is your power—use it.
