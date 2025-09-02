Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Source: Photo Courtesy The Times and Democrat / Photo Courtesy The Times and Democrat

Zaquan Shaquez Jamison, a 20-year-old from North Charleston, South Carolina, is facing serious charges—including murder and attempted murder—stemming from a deadly shooting in January. However, Jamison maintains he is innocent and physically incapable of committing the crime, citing his severe burn injuries sustained in an October 2023 car accident.

Court footage obtained by The Times and Democrat captured Jamison during his Aug. 29 arraignment before Santee Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger, arguing that he was physically incapable of firing a weapon due to his fractured hands sustained after a severe car crash in Orangeburg County in October 2023. The North Charleston native revealed that his family wants to pursue legal action in response to the murder charges filed against him in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting death of 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford.

“My parents are going to be filing a lawsuit because I’m a burn victim, and these hands?” Jamison said, showing the judge his severely burned hands. “The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured. These hands can’t pull a trigger. They can’t even bend,” he added. “I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

Jamison is accused of firing 27 rounds at Crawford.

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jamison is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford by firing 27 rounds from a handgun into a home on Boo Circle in Santee, South Carolina, on Jan. 13. According to warrants obtained by The Times and Democrat, Jamison and an unidentified co-defendant allegedly laughed as they fled the scene after the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing two individuals run to a vehicle and drive away shortly after the shots were fired.

In addition to the murder charge, Jamison faces ten counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The victim’s mother attended the arraignment remotely and urged the judge to deny bond.

“I’m just asking for the bond to be denied. We just want justice for Ja’Mereion. That’s all. Justice for my son.” Addressing her directly during the hearing, Jamison responded, “If I’m found not guilty, I would like to sincerely apologize on Facebook. That’s all.”

After being named as a suspect by Santee police, Jamison voluntarily contacted authorities and arranged to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 15, according to Live 5 WCSC. Authorities say Jamison contacted Charleston County dispatch and identified himself, and stated he wished to surrender in connection with the charges.

A background check confirmed the active warrants and indicated that Jamison had been flagged as armed and dangerous. He was initially taken into custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center and later transferred to the custody of the Santee Police Department.

Jamison is currently being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit court judge is expected to review the possibility of setting bond at a later date. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

SEE MORE:

Penn Museum Slammed Over MOVE Victim’s Remains

Brooklyn Black Man Says He Lost Home Over Hidden Water Bill



Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’ was originally published on newsone.com