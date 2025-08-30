Listen Live
Top Spots for Apple Picking Near Charlotte, NC

Published on August 30, 2025

Vibrant Green Apple on a Branch With Leaves in Natural Light
As summer fades into cooler, golden days, few activities capture the spirit of fall quite like apple picking. Crisp mornings, cozy sweaters, and the scent of cinnamon set the stage for this beloved seasonal tradition. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pie ingredient or just soaking up countryside charm, wandering through rows of apple trees is a picture-perfect way to welcome autumn. Fortunately, Charlotte is just a short drive from several scenic orchards offering fresh apples, cider, and that classic fall experience, according to WCCB. It’s the ideal way to celebrate the season—no flannel or rom-com daydream required, but both are welcome.

For the list of places to pick the best apples, click here

