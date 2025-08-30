Listen Live
Fantastic Friday Weather with a Few Holiday Weekend Shower Chances

Published on August 30, 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina, South Tryon Street, Levine Center for the Arts, Mint Museum of Art Uptown Store, plaza with office workers
Jeff Greenberg

August wraps up on a high note with sunny skies, low humidity, and mid-80s temperatures across the Piedmont and Foothills this Friday. It’s likely the best weather of the long weekend, so enjoy it while it lasts. A cold front moves through overnight, bringing more clouds by Saturday morning as Gulf moisture pushes north. While the weekend won’t be a total washout, scattered showers—especially Sunday—could interrupt outdoor plans. Highs will dip to around 80° Sunday and Monday. Cooler-than-average temperatures continue into next week, and it’s increasingly likely the Queen City has seen its final 90° day of the year.

