Belichick Era Begins as UNC Hosts TCU on Labor Day
North Carolina kicks off a new era on Labor Day as legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick makes his college debut when the Tar Heels host TCU. After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Belichick takes on a new challenge in Chapel Hill as a first-time college head coach, per WCCB. His debut won’t be easy—TCU is coming off a strong nine-win season and was the national runner-up in 2022. All eyes will be on how Belichick’s pro-level experience translates to the college game as UNC looks to make a statement in its season opener.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County