Charlotte Labor Day Parade Returns Sept. 1

Published on August 28, 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina, South Tryon Street, downtown urban skyline, architecture
Jeff Greenberg

The 2025 Charlotte Labor Day Parade will take place Monday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. in uptown Charlotte. Since 1999, the annual event has featured union floats, marchers, vehicles, bands, car clubs, and civic organizations.

Organized by the Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council and the Labor Day Committee, the parade celebrates American workers with what organizers call “an old-fashioned parade – union made.” According to WCCB, political candidates and local businesses are also expected to participate.

Pre-parade assembly begins at 9 a.m. at North College Street and Montford Point Street. The event is free and open to the public.

