Listen Live
National

August Celebrated as National Sandwich Month

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Delicious tray of assorted sandwiches
Ekaterina Kubatina | kubatina.com

Americans are celebrating National Sandwich Month this August, honoring one of the country’s most beloved and versatile meals.

From classic deli favorites to creative new takes, restaurants and home cooks alike are stacking up specials and recipes to mark the occasion. First established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952, the month-long celebration highlights the sandwich’s role in American cuisine and culture.

Food industry groups say sandwiches remain a top choice for quick, customizable meals across the U.S.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close