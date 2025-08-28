August Marks National Peach Month Across the U.S.

Betka82

From farmers’ markets to festivals, Americans are celebrating National Peach Month this August, honoring one of summer’s sweetest fruits.

Declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1982, the month highlights the peach’s role in U.S. agriculture, especially in states like Georgia, South Carolina, and California. Growers and vendors are using the occasion to promote local harvests, peach-themed recipes, and community events.

Agriculture officials say the peach crop has remained strong this season despite regional weather challenges.