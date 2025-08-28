Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Announce Birth of Their First Child

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna De La Fuente, have officially become parents. The couple announced the arrival of their first child in a touching YouTube vlog called “Dear Son…”, which gives fans an intimate look at their journey into parenthood.

The video begins by documenting the earliest moments of their pregnancy, showing a positive test and ultrasound images. From there, it walks viewers through milestones both personal and professional, blending Hunter’s path to the NFL with the anticipation of welcoming their baby.

Leanna, 23, had hinted at her instincts long before the birth. Back in February, she wrote in her phone that she had dreamed of a baby boy with “lots and lots of curly hair.” In March, she opened up about the dream on camera, telling Hunter and their audience, “I knew it was going to be a boy.” That hunch turned out to be right.

The vlog also intertwines Hunter’s NFL journey. As the 22-year-old prepared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the couple filmed themselves reflecting on how the baby’s life would unfold alongside his father’s career. “We’re going to find out where daddy’s going to be … and where you’re going to grow up … and where you’re going to be born,” they said in alternating phrases.

The moment the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter as the No. 2 overall pick was a highlight not just for his career, but for their growing family. Leanna proudly told her son through the camera, “Your dad got drafted.” Hunter, smiling, added a playful challenge: “And then you gonna come up and you gonna be like me and get drafted to Jacksonville. Got to be better than me.”

Toward the end of the video, fans are given glimpses of Leanna’s pregnancy journey, including clips of her baby bump and the couple arriving at the hospital. The emotional finale features the sound of their newborn’s first cries, while Hunter comforts his wife and welcomes their son into the world. The description of the video reads simply, “Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad.”

Hunter and De La Fuente’s love story adds another layer of sweetness. The two first met at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and remained together through Hunter’s college years at Jackson State and Colorado. Their relationship grew stronger with time, leading to an engagement in February 2024 and a wedding just a few months later in May.

While the couple has chosen to keep their son’s name and birthday private, their heartfelt video makes clear how deeply they cherish this new chapter. For fans, it’s a chance to witness not just a rising NFL star’s career, but also the joy of a young family starting their journey together.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Announce Birth of Their First Child was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com