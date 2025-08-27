‘Bend It at the Ballpark’ Scheduled for September 24
The Charlotte Knights and Atrium Health will host the annual Bend It at the Ballpark event on Wednesday, Sept. 24, promoting healthy living with an evening of yoga at Truist Field.
According to WCCB, participants will take part in a one-hour class led by Arrichion Hot Yoga + Circuit Training, held on the outfield grass with views of uptown Charlotte. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and instruction begins at 7.
The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary yoga mat, courtesy of Atrium Health.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County