What age should seniors consider Medicare?
Olympia D’s Fit Fam Senior Health Series:
STIs In Seniors and Prostate Cancer Awareness
Date 📆 :September 9th
Time ⏰: 1pm
Location📍: Centerwell Senior Primary Care
8727 J W Clay Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Text 314-296-7723 to reserve your FREE seat!
