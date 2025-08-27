August 26th Commemorates National Dog Day
From rescue shelters to city parks, Americans celebrated National Dog Day on August 26, honoring the loyalty, love, and service of dogs nationwide.
Founded in 2004 by pet advocate Colleen Paige, the day raises awareness about adoption and the importance of rescuing animals from shelters. Many organizations held special adoption events, while social media had an outpour of photos of furry friends under the hashtag #NationalDogDay.
Animal welfare groups used the occasion to promote spaying and neutering programs, while others recognized working dogs in law enforcement, therapy, and service roles.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County