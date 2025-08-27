Listen Live
August 26th Commemorates National Dog Day

Published on August 27, 2025

From rescue shelters to city parks, Americans celebrated National Dog Day on August 26, honoring the loyalty, love, and service of dogs nationwide.

Founded in 2004 by pet advocate Colleen Paige, the day raises awareness about adoption and the importance of rescuing animals from shelters. Many organizations held special adoption events, while social media had an outpour of photos of furry friends under the hashtag #NationalDogDay.

Animal welfare groups used the occasion to promote spaying and neutering programs, while others recognized working dogs in law enforcement, therapy, and service roles.

