U.S. Marks Aug. 19th Nat’l Aviation Day with Celebrations of Flight
Americans across the country marked National Aviation Day on August 19, celebrating over a century of flight and innovation. Established in 1939 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the day honors the birthday of Orville Wright, one of the pioneers of powered flight.
Air museums, aviation schools, and airports held special events to commemorate the contributions of aviators and aerospace engineers. The Wright Brothers National Memorial in North Carolina reported increased attendance as visitors gathered to learn more about the legacy of the Wright brothers.
The day also highlighted ongoing advancements in aviation, including developments in electric aircraft and sustainable fuels, as the industry looks toward a greener future.
