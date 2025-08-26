Cracker Barrel caused another culture war rift and endured overblown accusations of turning “woke” after the company changed its logo for the first time in decades. The move upset several Cracker Barrel fans, and the company has since apologized, but has no plans to revert to the old image.

By way of a statement posted to its website, Cracker Barrel took note of the seismic shift it caused by removing the old man and barrel that emblazoned the company’s logo since 1976.

While the company explained the change was about modernizing design, the complaints that the company was succumbing to wokeness didn’t add up to anything of substance. Still, corporate pressure and the fact that the company reportedly lost millions in market share due to the logo change prompted them to issue a statement.

From Cracker Barrel:

If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices.

You’ve also shown us that we could have done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.

The company added that Uncle Herschel, the elder gentleman who appeared on the logo, will still be seen in part on restaurant menus and via a breakfast platter under the same name. As of now, the logo will remain free of the man and barrel.

Photo: GREGORY WALTON / Getty

Cracker Barrel Apologizes For Logo Change, Won’t Change It Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com