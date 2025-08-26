Bulgnn

August 19 is recognized globally as World Humanitarian Day, a time to honor aid workers who risk their lives to help others and to raise awareness of humanitarian crises around the world.

The date commemorates the 2003 bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people, including top humanitarian Sergio Vieira de Mello. Since then, the day has served as a reminder of the dangers faced by those providing life-saving assistance in conflict zones, natural disasters, and health emergencies.

Humanitarian groups are calling for stronger protections for civilians and workers in crisis areas, where attacks on aid missions continue to rise.