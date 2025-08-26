World Humanitarian Day
August 19 is recognized globally as World Humanitarian Day, a time to honor aid workers who risk their lives to help others and to raise awareness of humanitarian crises around the world.
The date commemorates the 2003 bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people, including top humanitarian Sergio Vieira de Mello. Since then, the day has served as a reminder of the dangers faced by those providing life-saving assistance in conflict zones, natural disasters, and health emergencies.
Humanitarian groups are calling for stronger protections for civilians and workers in crisis areas, where attacks on aid missions continue to rise.
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]
-
Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!
-
Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]
-
#RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On Sept. 2
-
Gary’s Tea: Martell Holt’s Mistress Arionne Curry Says Women Shouldn’t Have Kids By A Married Man
-
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]
-
$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County