Listen Live
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Bulgnn

August 19 is recognized globally as World Humanitarian Day, a time to honor aid workers who risk their lives to help others and to raise awareness of humanitarian crises around the world.

The date commemorates the 2003 bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people, including top humanitarian Sergio Vieira de Mello. Since then, the day has served as a reminder of the dangers faced by those providing life-saving assistance in conflict zones, natural disasters, and health emergencies.

Humanitarian groups are calling for stronger protections for civilians and workers in crisis areas, where attacks on aid missions continue to rise.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close