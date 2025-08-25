Biographer Claims Trump Said Prominent Black Women Who Oppose Him Are All The Same ‘Fat Black Women’

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

In today’s episode of Completely Shocking News Absolutely No One Except EVERYONE Could Have Predicted, a biographer who says he spent “more than two years deeply involved” in the campaign of President Donald Trump also claims Trump has a problem with Black women, whom the president and his loyalists commonly referred to as “fat Black women.”

Trump biographer Michael Wolff sat down with the Daily Beast‘s podcast Inside Trump’s Head to talk about Trump’s latest manufactured beef with a Black woman in power, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to hold the position or even sit on the Fed Board.

Trump suddenly decided he had a problem with Cook after one of his appointees, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, had “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud,” which, of course, is very similar to what Trump was found guilty of 34 times last last year. Pulte even went as far as to send a criminal referral letter regarding the allegations to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

As usual, Trump, who has the media literacy and capacity to discern facts of an infant, took Pulte’s allegations as proof and immediately took to Truth Social to demand that “Cook must resign, now!!” He also told reporters Friday that what Cook “did was bad” and that he’ll “fire her if she doesn’t resign.”

However, Wolff says what we all know: that Cook is only the latest target of Trump’s resentment of Black women who are much, much smarter than him and in positions to challenge his rule.

“I spent the last two years, more than two years, deeply involved with Trump’s campaign,” Wolff said. “One of the motifs that was pervasive in the campaign was Trump’s attitude toward Black women.”

In fact, according to Wolff, Trump insisted that Cook, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Jan. 6 case presiding Judge Tanya Chutkin are all the same “fat Black women” out to get him.

“This had particular and special meaning: Black women were coming after him. And that shortly became, in his rendition of this, fat Black women,” Wolff said. “The personal animus here, the personal revulsion on Trump’s part, the personal fear… This was essentially on a daily basis. People around him would call me up and say, “Another fat Black woman.”

Of course, Wolff is just one man saying this about Trump, which isn’t proof, but should anyone be surprised if it were?

Trump routinely calls Black women who, again, are demonstrably more intelligent than he (Kamala Harris, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, etc.) “dumb” and “low IQ.” He has also called virtually every Black person who has opposed him “racist” without even bothering to cite a single instance of any of them expressing racism. Hell, Trump once claimed with zero evidence that Willis was a “young racist” who had an affair with a “gang member.”

Don’t get me wrong, Trump has childish insults for everyone who gets on his bad side (not that he has a good side), but he clearly reserves a certain brand of condemnation for Black women. His disdain and seething misogynoir couldn’t be more apparent.

He’s just a sad little white man, and strong, competent and capable Black women remind him of that.

was originally published on newsone.com