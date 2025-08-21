The History Of Black Scottish People

Source: suman bhaumik / Getty

A growing wave of curiosity is sweeping across Black TikTok in the U.S., where users are increasingly fascinated by the lives of Black Scots, those born and raised in Scotland. Many Black Americans have taken to the platform to ask what life is like “across the pond,” sparking cross-cultural conversations that explore everything from food and cost of living to experiences of racism and representation.

In a viral TikTok, creator @YesJohnsonCan humorously whipped out a notebook, ready to take notes from Black Scottish creators to decide whether relocating to Scotland might be worth it. It’s part of a larger trend sparking meaningful dialogue about the global Black experience — and the cultural overlaps and differences within the African Diaspora.

Needless to say, we’ve been learning a lot, too. Scottish creator @alimssx shared that haggis is part of a traditional breakfast: a spicy, savory pudding made with minced sheep organs, oats, onions, and spices, traditionally cooked in a sheep’s stomach. It might sound wild to some, but it’s a cultural staple.

TikToker Talli, another Black Scot, noted that while there are Black-owned businesses in Scotland, they’re not always easy to find. Most offer African or Jamaican cuisine. On the cost of living, she didn’t hesitate to say it’s “three times cheaper than America.”

The trend even caught the attention of U.S. comedian and media personality Roy Wood Jr., who recently traveled to Edinburgh to meet with Black creatives in Scotland. In his visit, he connected with fitness influencer @StarboyFitness, who offered insight into the unique challenges and realities of being Black in Scotland.

@StarboyFitness pointed out that Black people make up only about 2% of Scotland’s population, which can lead to a feeling of cultural isolation. While representation exists, he stressed the need for stronger community ties and more visibility in mainstream media. He also addressed why this world might feel so new to American audiences, citing a mix of algorithmic blind spots, lack of cultural crossover, and limited international exposure for Scottish entertainers.

So, how did Black people come to live in Scotland?

Black people have been present in Scotland for over 500 years, arriving through various means across different periods of Scottish history. The earliest documented presence of Black folks dates back to the late 15th and early 16th centuries during the reign of King James IV. At his court, Africans such as Petir the Moryen (Peter the Moor) served in respected positions, with records showing that he received money for travel and gifts, according to the National Trust for Scotland.

Around 1504–1506, two African girls—possibly captured from a Portuguese ship—were brought to Scotland and baptized as Margaret and Ellen. Known as the “Moorish lassies,” they lived at court and participated in royal events, one even appearing in a royal pageant, Scotland with Hannah notes. Other Africans also served in the Scottish royal household during this period, indicating an ongoing presence. By 1591, an African servant connected to Queen Anne of Denmark (wife of James VI) was recorded in her household accounts, further evidencing Black individuals in elite circles.

The 17th and 18th centuries saw more Black individuals in Scotland, some as domestic servants and others as enslaved people brought over from British colonies. One such figure was Scipio Kennedy, a West African child brought to Scotland in 1702 by Captain Andrew Douglas. Though initially enslaved, Scipio was later manumitted and integrated into his owner’s household, learning to read and write, the BBC noted.

Scotland’s ties to the transatlantic slave trade extended beyond its borders. Although its participation in direct slave voyages was limited by English trade laws, Scottish ports like Leith, Glasgow, and Greenock were involved in slave voyages between the 1700s and 1800s. According to the Scottish History Society, Scottish involvement in the slave trade “was especially strong in Jamaica, where, by 1800, Scots owned some 30 per cent of estates. Jamaica itself contained nearly 40 per cent of the West Indies’ slave population and Scots were actively involved at all levels: as owners, investors, overseers, doctors and slaving crews.”

In the 20th century, particularly after World War II, Scotland saw new waves of migration from the Caribbean and Africa. Afro-Caribbean migrants, including members of the Windrush generation (1948–1971), came to fill labor shortages and laid the foundations of modern Black Scottish communities, after the 1948 British Nationality Act gave people from outside the country the right to live and work in Britain, the BBC reported. Over the decades, Scotland’s Black population has steadily grown—from about 6,300 in 1991 to over 65,000 by 2022, with many people identifying as of African descent. Today, Black Scottish identity continues to evolve, rooted in centuries of complex, often overlooked history.

Unfortunately, our Black brothers and sisters in Scotland continue to face racism and discrimination, just as we do here in the United States. A TikTok user, @ceexcc, recently went viral after sharing her upsetting experience on a train, where someone told her to go back to her “own country.”

This kind of ignorance is a painful reminder of the ongoing struggle, but it also highlights something powerful: the growing connection between the Black diaspora in the U.S. and in places like Scotland. That unity — built on shared experiences and mutual support — is a force. Together, we can stand stronger, speak louder, and push back against hate wherever it shows up.

