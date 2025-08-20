Listen Live
Food & Drink

Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
walmart
Source: walmart / Walmart

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers regarding certain frozen shrimp sold at Walmart under the Great Value brand. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the recall stems from concerns over potential radioactive contamination involving Cesium-137 (Cs-137), a man-made radioactive substance.

What Happened?

The FDA is investigating reports of Cs-137 contamination in frozen shrimp imported from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), an Indonesian seafood supplier. U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) detected Cs-137 in shipping containers at four major U.S. ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami. While some contaminated shipments were blocked from entering the country, Walmart received shrimp from the supplier after the initial detection, though those shipments did not test positive for Cs-137.

Affected Products

Walmart has issued a precautionary recall for the following Great Value raw frozen shrimp products:

  • Lot code 8005540-1, Best by 03/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005538-1, Best by 03/15/2027
  • Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 03/15/2027

These products were distributed in 13 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

What Should Consumers Do?

The FDA advises consumers to immediately discard any shrimp matching the affected lot codes. Do not eat or serve the product. Retailers and distributors are also instructed to dispose of the recalled shrimp and cease sales.

If you believe you may have been exposed to high levels of Cs-137, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Understanding Cesium-137

Cesium-137 is a radioactive substance produced during nuclear reactions. While trace amounts can naturally occur in the environment, its presence in food is typically linked to human activities. The FDA monitors food for radioactive substances to ensure public safety.

Next Steps

The FDA is collaborating with CBP and Indonesian seafood regulators to trace the source of the contamination and prevent further risks. The agency will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to protect consumers.

For more information, visit the FDA’s official website or contact Walmart’s customer service.

Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Elementary School Students Entering Classroom, Sitting Down at Desks and Unpacking Their Backpacks
Local

$56M School Opening This School Year in Gaston County

Celebrity

Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

5 Items
Local

New School Year, New Rules: NC Public Education Laws Take Effect

Prep for Success Graphics | 2025-08-01
Contests

Prep for Success

Entertainment

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close